How to watch today's LDU de Quito vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Flamengo will aim to go atop Group C of the 2025 Copa Libertadores when they take on current group leaders LDU de Quito at La Casa Blanca on Tuesday.

Rubro-Negro faced a 2-1 home loss against Central Cordoba in the second week of April, while the hosts are unbeaten in South America's premier club football tournament after they last beat Deportivo Tachira 2-0.

How to watch LDU de Quito vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between LDU de Quito and Flamengo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

LDU de Quito vs Flamengo kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between LDU de Quito and Flamengo will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado (La Casa Blanca) in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, April 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

LDU de Quito team news

Los Reyes manager Vitamina Sanchez is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal apart from perhaps a few niggles.

Brace hero against Deportivo Tachira, Alex Arce should continue to lead the line. Gonzalo Valle will return in goal for the cup tournament, with Ricardo Ade and Gian Franco Allala at centre-back, while captain Carlos Gruezo operates as the link between the backline and midfield.

Flamengo team news

Mengao boss Filipe Luis could remain without Allan due to illness, and the likes of Alex Sandro, Matias Vina and Nicolas de la Cruz on account of injuries.

Juninho is likely to spearhead the attack, with Augustin Rossi continuing in between the sticks, shielded by Leo Ortiz and Leo Pereira.

