How to watch today's Lazio vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and Rome derby start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls Lazio and Roma will clash in Sunday's Derby della Capitale in Serie A at Stadio Olimpico.

After their 1-1 draw with Juventus, Gialorossi have moved within two points of the sixth-placed hosts who defeated Atalanta 1-0 in their previous league encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lazio and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Lazio vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Lazio and Roma will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, April 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Patric and Nuno Tavares are sidelined with ankle and groin injuries, respectively, while Nicolo Rovella is back from a ban.

First-choice goalkeeper Ivan Provedel could be reinstated in between the sticks for the crucial game, while Taty Castellanos will be pushing for a start.

With Gustav Isaksen on the right side, skipper Mattia Zaccagni is likely to keep his place on the opposite flank, while former Roma man Pedro may be replaced by Boulaye Dia in the number 10 role.

Roma team news

Without Saud Abdulhamid and Paulo Dybala for the derby game, Lupi boss Claudio Ranieri will be boosted by the return of Alexis Saelemaekers from a ban, while Artem Dovbyk fills in for Dybala.

Meanwhile, despite his equalizer against Juventus last week, Eldor Shomurodov will continue to face competition from Matias Soule and club Lorenzo Pellegrini for a spot in the XI on Sunday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links