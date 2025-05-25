+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Lazio vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio and Lecce will be involved in their own battles when they clash in the final Serie A game of the season at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Le Aquile need a win in order to keep their hopes alive for next season's Champions League; while recently moving outside the relegation zone after defeating Torino, the visitors would be fighting to keep their place in the Italian top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lazio and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Lazio and Lecce will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Lecce Probable lineups

LazioHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestLEC
35
C. Mandas
34
M. Gila
13
A. Romagnoli
77
A. Marusic
3
L. Pellegrini
19
B. Dia
8
M. Guendouzi
18
G. Isaksen
10
M. Zaccagni
6
N. Rovella
11
V. Castellanos
30
W. Falcone
6
F. Baschirotto
12
F. Guilbert
4
K. Gaspar
25
A. Gallo
77
M. Kaba
20
Y. Ramadani
29
L. Coulibaly
9
N. Krstovic
50
S. Pierotti
37
J. Karlsson

4-3-3

LECAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Baroni

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Giampaolo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio team news

The hosts are expected to be without Manuel Lazzari and Patric due to injuries.

In terms of scoring, Taty Castellanos and Pedro are currently the team's joint top scorers with 10 goals each.

Lecce team news

Ante Rebic and Balthazar Pierret are doubtful, Tete Morente is suspended, while both Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean are out due to knee injuries.

Despite Nikola Krstovic's record of one goal in the last seven top-flight games, the 11-goal forward seems to be hitting his stride again.

Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ

Last 5 matches

LEC

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

