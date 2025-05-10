+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
How to watch today's Lazio vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling for a Serie A top-four finish, Juventus make the trip to Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio on Saturday.

The fellow Champions League aspirants are locked on 63 points, but now with three games to go, the side from Turin are ahead on goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
The Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Juventus Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

35
C. Mandas
13
A. Romagnoli
3
L. Pellegrini
34
M. Gila
77
A. Marusic
10
M. Zaccagni
19
B. Dia
6
N. Rovella
18
G. Isaksen
8
M. Guendouzi
11
V. Castellanos
29
M. Di Gregorio
15
P. Kalulu
12
R. Veiga
37
N. Savona
2
A. Costa
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
22
T. Weah
16
W. McKennie
5
M. Locatelli
11
N. Gonzalez
20
R. Kolo Muani

3-5-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Baroni

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Tudor

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio team news

Lazio boss Marco Baroni is boosted by the return of Manuel Lazzari and Nuno Tavares to full training, with Adam Marusic also expected to shake off his knock to feature at right-back, while Juve-owned Luca Pellegrini starts on the left.

Patric is nursing an ankle injury. Elseid Hysaj will be suspended after being sent off in the Empoli win last weekend.

Juventus team news

As for the visitors, Lloyd Kelly, Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso, Teun Koopmeiners, Bremer and Juan Cabal are all sidelined through injuries, while Kenan Yildiz will serve the second game of his two-match ban following his red card against Monza.

Juve interim Igor Tudor may be able to call upon the services of Dusan Vlahovic, who has now recovered from his setback, and Randal Kolo Muani should start up front.

Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ

Last 5 matches

JUV

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

