How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by a point on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference standings table, Los Angeles FC will face Seattle Sounders at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

The Sounders took the edge over LAFC after the former recorded a 3-1 win at Houston Dynamo; while despite taking a two-goal lead by the 19th minute, the Black and Gold were limited to a 2-2 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo will not be able to call upon the services of Maxime Chanot, Odin Thiago Holm and Lorenzo Dellavalle on account of their respective injuries.

While Olivier Giroud has managed just the one goal in seven games this season, Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga will aim to add to his seven goal involvements in his last five games.

Seattle Sounders team news

Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer will be without Jackson Ragen, Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola due to injury issues.

Albert Rusnak and Danny Musovski have been in fine form in front of goal and should continue to line up in the final third from the first whistle..

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

