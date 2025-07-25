How to watch MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will aim to go five games without a loss in MLS when they welcome Portland Timbers to BMO Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Timbers are just two points behind the hosts on the Western Conference standings table, although LAFC does have an advantage with two games in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

Denis Bouanga will look to add to his 13-goal tally in MLS.

Talking of absentees, Eddie Segura is suspended following the red card he picked against LA Galaxy last time out, while Aaron Long, Lorenzo Dellavalle, Maxime Chanot and Ryan Raposo remain sidelined through injuries.

Portland Timbers team news

Timbers head coach Phil Neville will not be able to call upon the services of Antony, David da Costa and Jonathan Rodriguez due to muscle injury issues.

Chilean forward Felipe More is set to lead the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links