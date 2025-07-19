How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Trafico start time

How to watch MLS match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news

On Saturday, Los Angeles FC will host the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium in the final El Trafico of the term in MLS.

In their last game, the Black and Gold secured a 1-0 win against Minnesota United, moving them to fourth in the Western Conference standings. The Galaxy, however, remain at the bottom of the table after a narrow 2-1 loss to Austin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

MLS match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

The injured quartet of Ryan Raposo, Aaron Long, Lorenzo Dellavalle and Maxime Chanot could miss out once again.

Denis Bouanga's late penalty turned out to be the winner against Minnesota, while Hugo Lloris pulled off crucial saves in order to book this third straight clean sheet.

LA Galaxy team news

Riqui Puig is yet to recover from his ACL injury, while Mathias Jorgensen was the only new face in the starting XI, coming in for Carlos Garces in defense on in the Austin draw.

Joseph Paintsil converted a late penalty to earn his side a point in the previous outing, and will continue in attack alongside Christian Ramirez and Gabriel Pec.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

