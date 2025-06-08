How to watch today's LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LAFC is set to play host to Sporting Kansas City in Sunday's MLS game at the BMO Stadium.

LA drew 2-2 against Montreal in their last league match, while the Wizards won 3-1 against the Houston Dynamo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The MLS match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Sunday, June 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

LAFC team news

Sporting Kansas City team news

was unable to play against Montreal due to a leg injury, and unfortunately,is out with a cruciate ligament tear.In addition,will be unavailable for the upcoming match as he is currently on international duty with El Salvador.has also been called up to play for Venezuela.On a positive note,andboth scored in our previous league games, which helped the Black and Gold maintain our undefeated streak.

Robert Voloder remains absent with a clavicle injury. Daniel Rosero and Jacob Davis are currently dealing with ankle issues, and Nemanja Radoja was sidelined with a quad strain.

Moreover, Sporting will be without Zorhan Bassong as he has been called up to the Canada squad for the Canadian Shield Invitational, but Dejan Joveljic scored twice against the Dynamo and has now found the net in his team's last three league matches. Santiago Munoz contributed the other goal in that game.

