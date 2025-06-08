+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logo
BMO Stadium
team-logo
Watch live on Apple TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerLos Angeles FCSporting Kansas CityLos Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City

How to watch MLS match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LAFC is set to play host to Sporting Kansas City in Sunday's MLS game at the BMO Stadium.

LA drew 2-2 against Montreal in their last league match, while the Wizards won 3-1 against the Houston Dynamo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US), the MLS match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
BMO Stadium

The MLS match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Sunday, June 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

LAFC team news

Odin Thiago Holm was unable to play against Montreal due to a leg injury, and unfortunately, Lorenzo Dellavalle is out with a cruciate ligament tear.
In addition, Nathan Ordaz will be unavailable for the upcoming match as he is currently on international duty with El Salvador. David Martinez has also been called up to play for Venezuela.
On a positive note, Mark Delgado and Olivier Giroud both scored in our previous league games, which helped the Black and Gold maintain our undefeated streak.

Sporting Kansas City team news

Robert Voloder remains absent with a clavicle injury. Daniel Rosero and Jacob Davis are currently dealing with ankle issues, and Nemanja Radoja was sidelined with a quad strain.

Moreover, Sporting will be without Zorhan Bassong as he has been called up to the Canada squad for the Canadian Shield Invitational, but Dejan Joveljic scored twice against the Dynamo and has now found the net in his team's last three league matches. Santiago Munoz contributed the other goal in that game.

Form

LAF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SKC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAF

Last 5 matches

SKC

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta