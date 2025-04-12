How to watch today's LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will aim to return to winning ways in Major League Soccer (MLS) when they face San Jose Earthquakes at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The Black and Gold suffered a 1-0 league loss at Houston before losing 3-2 on aggregate against Inter Miami in the quarter-final stage of the continental club competition, while the Quakes recently snapped a four-game winless run in the league with a 6-1 victory over DC United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

MLS match between LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LAFC team news

Lorenzo Dellavalle and Jeremy Ebobisse remain sidelined with thigh and leg injuries, respectively.

David Martinez Morales should partner Olivier Giroud in attack, with Marky Delgado deployed on the left flank.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

The visitors will miss Nick Fernandez, Benji Kikanovic and Hernan Lopez due to injury issues.

Cristian Arango and Josef Martinez are the main threats in the final third, while Cristian Espinoza is stationed in the engine room.

