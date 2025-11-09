How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Kansas City Current and Gotham will face off in a NWSL quarter-final clash at CPKC Stadium on Sunday.

The winner will clash against Orlando Pride in the semi-finals stage of the tournament, while Washington Spirit, Racing Louisville, Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave battle it out in the remainder of the last-eight games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Gotham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL quarter-final match between Kansas City Current and Gotham will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, ABC, ESPN 3 and ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Current vs Gotham kick-off time

The NWSL quarter-final match between Kansas City Current and Gotham will be played at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Kansas City Current team news

Alana Cook, Michelle Cooper, Clare Gagne and Kristen Hamilton are ruled out through injuries.

Vanessa DiBernardo is on maternity leave, and Temwa Chawinga remains a doubt due to a hip problem.

Gotham team news

Rose Lavelle has been in good form, with stellar contributions in attack by Jaedyn Shaw as well. The defense is also a strength, as the side conceded merely four goals over 11 games over 47 days.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links