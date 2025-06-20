How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Angel City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Friday, Kansas City Current will be playing Angel City at CPKC Stadium. The NWSL fixture will be the two sides' final match before a six-week international break.

Occupying the 10th spot on the league standings table, following a 1-2 home loss against North Carolina Courage, Alexander Straus' side will be taking their struggles of a four-game winless run against the first-placed team.

The hosts will be looking to open up an eight-point lead at the summit after recording a fifth win on the spin as Vlatko Andonovski's side last defeated Racing Louisville 4-2.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Angel City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Angel City will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Kansas City Current vs Angel City kick-off time

The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Angel City will be played at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Friday, June 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Michelle Cooper, Bia Zaneratto, and Temwa Chawinga contributed towards the goals in the Racing Louisville win. Chawinga remains the team's leading goalscorer with eight so far, alongside two assists.

Angel City team news

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, and goalkeeper Angelina Anderson would join the USWNT camp, while goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh and defender Miyabi Moriya are away on international duty with Japan.

In attack, forward Riley Tiernan stays put in the Golden Boot race after bagging her seventh goal of the season.

