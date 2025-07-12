How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will head to Children's Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City in MLS on Saturday.

The Sounders will be looking to narrow the gap on the leading clubs on the MLS Western Conference table, while Kansas City aim to recover from a mix of poor recent results.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you're unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Children's Mercy Park

MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders will be played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sporting Kansas City team news

Jacob Bartlett is currently out due to suspension. However, Jacob Davies will be available to play after serving his ban.

The club will also be without the injured quartet of Logan Ndenbe, Nemanja Radoja, Dany Rosero and Robert Voloder.

Seattle Sounders team news

The Sounders will be without goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who suffered a head injury against Columbus Crew in their last match. Andrew Thomas is expected to play in his absence.

Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo recently tore his ACL in training and is feared to miss the rest of the season. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi will also be unavailable due to suspension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links