Serie A
Allianz Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Juventus vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will aim to boost their chance of a top-four finish in Serie A when they face Udinese at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

While the Bianconeri are chasing Champions League football, the visitors can at best end up in the top half of the standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Udinese Probable lineups

4-4-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

29
M. Di Gregorio
27
A. Cambiaso
12
R. Veiga
2
A. Costa
6
L. Kelly
22
T. Weah
16
W. McKennie
5
M. Locatelli
11
N. Gonzalez
10
K. Yildiz
20
R. Kolo Muani
40
M. Okoye
29
J. Bijol
28
O. Solet
31
T. Kristensen
16
M. Palma
25
J. Karlstroem
77
R. Modesto
11
H. Kamara
8
S. Lovric
6
O. Zarraga
9
K. Davis

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Tudor

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Runjaic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus team news

Along with Andrea Cambiaso, Bremer and Juan Cabal, Juve boss Igor Tudor will not be able to call upon the services of Lloyd Kelly due to injuries, while Khephren Thuram, Pierre Kalulu and Nicolo Savona face their respective bans.

Captain Manuel Locatelli may need to fill in as a makeshift defender here, but Tudor has ample options in attack given that Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic are in contention to join Randal Kolo Muani up front.

Udinese team news

Thomas Kristensen, Jaka Bijol and Oumar Solet are expected to form the back three.

Among the absentees, Lorenzo Lucca and Arthur Atta will miss out due to suspensions, while Isaak Toure is ruled out with an ACL injury.

With Florian Thauvin sidelined with a foot problem, Keinan Davis is in line to lead the attack.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

UDI

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

