How to watch today's Juventus vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Champions League hopefuls Juventus will host Lecce in Saturday's Serie A game at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady and the relegation-threatened visitors both played out 1-1 draws against Roma and Venezia, respectively, in their last league game.

How to watch Juventus vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Juventus vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Mattia Perin, Bremer, Juan Cabal, Federico Gatti, Samuel Mbangula and Arkadiusz Milik are expected to remain sidelined by injuries, but Khephren Thuram could shake off a muscular problem to start alongside Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

Dusan Vlahovic is likely to lead the line of attack, although Randal Kolo Muani also stands a chance to feature up front.

Lecce team news

Without now-departed Patrick Dorgu, Nikola Krstovic should feature at the tip of attack, while midfielder Filip Marchwinski is ruled out with an ACL injury.

Apart from the long-term absentee, Lecce manager Marco Giampaolo has a clean health bill to work with.

