Allianz Stadium
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Juventus vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AJuventusLecceJuventus vs Lecce

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Champions League hopefuls Juventus will host Lecce in Saturday's Serie A game at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady and the relegation-threatened visitors both played out 1-1 draws against Roma and Venezia, respectively, in their last league game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Juventus vs Lecce kick-off time

Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Lecce Probable lineups

JuventusHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEC
29
M. Di Gregorio
6
L. Kelly
15
P. Kalulu
12
R. Veiga
11
N. Gonzalez
10
K. Yildiz
22
T. Weah
5
M. Locatelli
16
W. McKennie
27
A. Cambiaso
9
D. Vlahovic
30
W. Falcone
4
K. Gaspar
6
F. Baschirotto
12
F. Guilbert
25
A. Gallo
14
T. Helgason
29
L. Coulibaly
7
T. Morente
75
B. Pierret
50
S. Pierotti
9
N. Krstovic

4-2-3-1

LECAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Tudor

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Giampaolo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus team news

Mattia Perin, Bremer, Juan Cabal, Federico Gatti, Samuel Mbangula and Arkadiusz Milik are expected to remain sidelined by injuries, but Khephren Thuram could shake off a muscular problem to start alongside Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

Dusan Vlahovic is likely to lead the line of attack, although Randal Kolo Muani also stands a chance to feature up front.

Lecce team news

Without now-departed Patrick Dorgu, Nikola Krstovic should feature at the tip of attack, while midfielder Filip Marchwinski is ruled out with an ACL injury.

Apart from the long-term absentee, Lecce manager Marco Giampaolo has a clean health bill to work with.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

LEC

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

