How to watch today's Junior vs Deportes Tolima Colombian Primera A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The culmination of the Colombian Primera A season will begin with the first leg tie between Junior and Deportes Tolima at El Metro on Friday.

Junior and Tolima topped their respective semi-finals groups with 11 and 14 points, respectively. The second leg will be played on December 16.

How to watch Junior vs Deportes Tolima online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the first leg of the Colombian Primera A Torneo Finalizacion finals between Junior and Deportes Tolima will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Junior vs Deportes Tolima kick-off time

The first leg of the Colombian Primera A Torneo Finalizacion finals between Junior and Deportes Tolima will be played at Estadio Metropolitano (El Metro) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Friday, December 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Junior FC vs Tolima Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Arias Probable lineup Substitutes Manager L. Gonzalez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Junior team news

Junior has a doubt over midfielder Guillermo Celis, who has trained separately due to minor physical issues but could start if cleared.

While captain Carlos Bacca and Deiber Caicedo are dealing with Achilles tendon injuries, Guillermo Paiva should continue to lead the line of attack.

Deportes Tolima team news

Tolima arrives with a fully available squad, with no reported injury absences for this match.

Manager Lucas Gonzalez confirmed that both Cristopher Fiermarin and Neto Volpi are fit and available options in goal, while the likes of Jersson Gonzalez, Mauricio Gonzalez, Kevin Perez and Adrian Parra are all in line for recalls in the final third following squad rotation in recent fixtures.

