How to watch today's Jamaica vs Guatemala World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Jamaica and Guatemala have already successfully advanced to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, ahead of their Group E tie at Independence Park on Tuesday.

However, this game will decide which team finishes at the top of the group and could provide a valuable drive heading into the final qualifying phase.

However, this game will decide which team finishes at the top of the group and could provide a valuable drive heading into the final qualifying phase.

How to watch Jamaica vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Guatemala will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Jamaica vs Guatemala kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Guatemala will be played at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Looking forward to their participation in the 2025 Gold Cup, head coach Steve McClaren could opt for some adjustments.

The goalkeeping position looks set with Andre Blake. In the attack, former Leicester player Demarai Gray is likely to be relied upon to provide creative support behind the main striker.

There is a possibility of Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey starting this match, having begun the previous one on the bench.

Guatemala team news

