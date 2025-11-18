How to watch today's Jamaica vs Curacao World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It will be a crucial World Cup qualification game for both Jamaica and Curacao when they two sides meet in the third round (CONCACAF) at Independence Park on Tuesday.

Currently, only one point separates the two nations, with Jamaica trailing the hosts after the 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago last time out. Meanwhile, Curacao did themselves good with a 7-0 victory over Bermuda last week.

The team that finishes atop Group B will earn a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup, while the runners-up will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs based on ranking - only two of the three second-placed teams will make it.

How to watch Jamaica vs Curacao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Curacao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Jamaica vs Curacao kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Curacao will be played at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Jamaica team news

Damion Lowe remains a doubt after he was forced off in the Trinidad and Tobago draw due to a knock. So Richard King, who replaced Lowe, is likely to start on Tuesday.

Apart from this change, the should be similar to the side that started in Port of Spain last Friday.

Curacao team news

With Eloy Room in goal, the back four is set to comprise of Shurandy Sambo, Roshon Van Eijma, Armando Obispo and Sherel Floranus.

Up front, the attacking threats are likely to be carried by the trio of Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer and Kenji Gorre.

