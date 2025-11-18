+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoJamaica
team-logoCuracao
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Jamaica vs Curacao World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Curacao, as well as kick-off time and team news

It will be a crucial World Cup qualification game for both Jamaica and Curacao when they two sides meet in the third round (CONCACAF) at Independence Park on Tuesday.

Currently, only one point separates the two nations, with Jamaica trailing the hosts after the 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago last time out. Meanwhile, Curacao did themselves good with a 7-0 victory over Bermuda last week.

The team that finishes atop Group B will earn a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup, while the runners-up will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs based on ranking - only two of the three second-placed teams will make it.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Jamaica vs Curacao online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Curacao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jamaica vs Curacao kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. B

The World Cup Qualification match between Jamaica and Curacao will be played at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Jamaica vs Curacao lineups

JamaicaHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestCUW
1
A. Blake
2
D. Lembikisa
5
E. Pinnock
6
R. King
22
G. Leigh
10
B. Reid
20
R. Cephas
14
I. Hayden
21
I. Fray
7
D. Gray
11
S. Nicholson
1
E. Room
5
S. Floranus
18
A. Obispo
2
S. Sambo
4
R. van Eijma
10
L. Bacuna
7
J. Bacuna
8
L. Comenencia
12
S. Hansen
9
J. Locadia
14
K. Gorre

4-3-3

CUWAway team crest

JAM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. McClaren

CUW
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Advocaat

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Jamaica team news

Damion Lowe remains a doubt after he was forced off in the Trinidad and Tobago draw due to a knock. So Richard King, who replaced Lowe, is likely to start on Tuesday.

Apart from this change, the should be similar to the side that started in Port of Spain last Friday.

Curacao team news

With Eloy Room in goal, the back four is set to comprise of Shurandy Sambo, Roshon Van Eijma, Armando Obispo and Sherel Floranus.

Up front, the attacking threats are likely to be carried by the trio of Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer and Kenji Gorre.

Form

JAM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CUW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JAM

Last 3 matches

CUW

1

Win

1

Draw

1

Win

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

