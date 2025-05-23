+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
EURO U17
team-logo
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Italy U17 vs England U17 Euro U17 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U17 match between Italy and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 will eye their first win at 2025 Euro U17 Championship when they meet Italy U17 at Egnatia Arena on Friday.

The last time these two sides clashed, the Young Lions had faced a quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual champions in the previous edition of the tournament.

While England kicked off their current campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, Italy beat Czechia 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Italy U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U17 Championship match between Italy and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Italy U17 vs England U17 kick-off time

crest
EURO U17 - Grp. B

The Euro U17 Championship match between Italy and England will be played at Egnatia Arena in Rrogozhine, Albania.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Friday, May 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

The forward pair of Antonio Arena and Samuel Inacio were both on target in the Czechia win, and will keep their places just in front of Andrea Luongo who also played a crucial role in the final third. Moreover, No.9 Thomas Campaniello will be available as an option from the bench.

England U17 team news

Assisted by a defense-splitting pass by Seth Ridgeon, Alejandro Rodriguez opened the scoring against Belgium.

Despite conceding once in the second half, goalkeeper Jack Porter pulled off some spectacular saves and will be hoping for a bit more cover from the likes of Jun'ai Byfield and Kaden Braithwaite at the heart of defense.

Form

ITA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ITA

Last 5 matches

ENG

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

