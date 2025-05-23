How to watch today's Italy U17 vs England U17 Euro U17 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U17 match between Italy and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 will eye their first win at 2025 Euro U17 Championship when they meet Italy U17 at Egnatia Arena on Friday.

The last time these two sides clashed, the Young Lions had faced a quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual champions in the previous edition of the tournament.

While England kicked off their current campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, Italy beat Czechia 2-1.

Italy U17 vs England U17 kick-off time

The Euro U17 Championship match between Italy and England will be played at Egnatia Arena in Rrogozhine, Albania.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Friday, May 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

The forward pair of Antonio Arena and Samuel Inacio were both on target in the Czechia win, and will keep their places just in front of Andrea Luongo who also played a crucial role in the final third. Moreover, No.9 Thomas Campaniello will be available as an option from the bench.

England U17 team news

Assisted by a defense-splitting pass by Seth Ridgeon, Alejandro Rodriguez opened the scoring against Belgium.

Despite conceding once in the second half, goalkeeper Jack Porter pulled off some spectacular saves and will be hoping for a bit more cover from the likes of Jun'ai Byfield and Kaden Braithwaite at the heart of defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

