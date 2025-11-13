+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoIreland
Aviva Stadium
team-logoPortugal
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Ireland vs Portugal World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Ireland and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal can secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a win against Ireland in the Group F qualification game at Aviva Stadium on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, Ireland will be motivated to avenge their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Lisbon last month, having conceded a 91st-minute goal scored by Ruben Neves.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Ireland and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Ireland vs Portugal kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. F
Aviva Stadium

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Ireland and Portugal will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland vs Portugal lineups

IrelandHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPOR
1
C. Kelleher
5
J. O'Brien
22
N. Collins
4
D. O'Shea
20
C. Ogbene
11
F. Azaz
2
S. Coleman
8
J. Taylor
3
L. Scales
6
J. Cullen
7
T. Parrott
1
D. Costa
14
G. Inacio
3
R. Dias
5
D. Dalot
20
J. Cancelo
23
Vitinha
15
J. Neves
21
R. Neves
11
J. Felix
7
C. Ronaldo
10
B. Silva

4-3-3

PORAway team crest

IRL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hallgrimsson

POR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Martinez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Ireland team news

Evan Ferguson, being ruled out with an ankle injury, is a big blow for the hosts. Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes and Callum O'Dowda are out on account of injuries.

Moreover, Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby are suspended.

In-form Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has been called up to the squad and may earn his international debut. Troy Parrott and Adam Idah are the main contenders to slot in for Ferguson up front.

Portugal team news

Pedro Neto and Pedro Goncalves have withdrawn from the squad due to groin and muscle injuries, respectively.

Given the absences, the doors could open for Carlos Forbs' debut. However, he will have to battle for a spot against the likes of Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao and Francisco Trincao.

Bernardo Silva is likely to play on the right flank, with Cristiano Ronaldo raring to lead the line.

Form

IRL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

IRL

Last 5 matches

POR

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

