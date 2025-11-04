+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoIpswich
Portman Road
team-logoWatford
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich Town and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will welcome Watford to Portman Road for an anticipated Championship clash on Tuesday.

The two promotion hopefuls currently occupy the mid-table standings, with the hosts having a slight edge as they have a game in hand and a point in surplus than the Hornets at this stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Ipswich Town and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ipswich vs Watford kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Portman Road

The Championship match between Ipswich Town and Watford will be played at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Watford lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestWAT
28
C. Walton
4
C. Kipre
19
D. Furlong
18
B. Johnson
26
D. O'Shea
12
J. Cajuste
8
S. Egeli
11
J. Philogene-Bidace
29
C. Akpom
5
A. Matusiwa
9
G. Hirst
1
E. Selvik
16
M. Bola
6
M. Pollock
2
J. Ngakia
25
J. Abankwah
7
T. Ince
34
K. Baah
10
I. Louza
5
H. Kyprianou
18
V. Semedo
20
M. Doumbia

4-4-2

WATAway team crest

IPS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

WAT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Gracia

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Ipswich team news

Sammie Szmodics remains sidelined with a knee injury, while George Hirst, Leif Davis and Ivan Azon are all fitness doubts.

Chuba Akpom could slot in for one of Hirst or Azon if need be, while Marcelino Nunez is expected to retain his role as number 10.

Christian Walton will continue in goal as Alex Palmer remains sidelined. Harry Clarke and Conor Townsend are also out.

Watford team news

James Abankwah will be returning to the squad after his suspension. However, Giorgi Chakvetadze is still out due to a foot injury. 

Meanwhile, Othmane Mamma is now available for selection after his participation in the Under-20 World Cup.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WAT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

WAT

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

