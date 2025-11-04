How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ipswich Town will welcome Watford to Portman Road for an anticipated Championship clash on Tuesday.

The two promotion hopefuls currently occupy the mid-table standings, with the hosts having a slight edge as they have a game in hand and a point in surplus than the Hornets at this stage.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Ipswich Town and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ipswich vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Portman Road

The Championship match between Ipswich Town and Watford will be played at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Sammie Szmodics remains sidelined with a knee injury, while George Hirst, Leif Davis and Ivan Azon are all fitness doubts.

Chuba Akpom could slot in for one of Hirst or Azon if need be, while Marcelino Nunez is expected to retain his role as number 10.

Christian Walton will continue in goal as Alex Palmer remains sidelined. Harry Clarke and Conor Townsend are also out.

Watford team news

James Abankwah will be returning to the squad after his suspension. However, Giorgi Chakvetadze is still out due to a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Othmane Mamma is now available for selection after his participation in the Under-20 World Cup.

