How to watch today's Inter vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter will look to go into another matchday atop the Serie A standings table when they face European hopefuls Roma at San Siro on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri suffered a 1-0 league defeat against Bologna last time out, while Giallorossi aim to extend their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 18 games after picking up a 1-0 win over Verona last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Inter vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Roma will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, April 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Having suffered a Coppa Italia exit following a 3-0 loss in the second leg of the semi-finals against AC Milan, and with the upcoming Champions League first leg tie against Barcelona, manager Simone Inzaghi will be expected to rotate his side.

Valentin Carboni and Marcus Thuram are unlikely to be available for selection due to their own concerns, while Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan face one-game bans.

Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski are both doubtful to feature, and Roma-owned Nicola Zaleski could be handed a start ahead of Matteo Darmian on the left side.

Roma team news

The visitors have enjoyed enough time in between fixtures to suggest that manager Claudio Ranieri could opt for a similar squad.

While Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Danish defender Victor Nelsson remain sidelined through injuries, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is available for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury.

In attack, Ranieri will have to pick between Eldor Shomurodov and Artem Dovbyk to lead the line.

