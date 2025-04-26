+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Giuseppe Meazza
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Inter vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A Inter Roma Inter vs Roma

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will look to go into another matchday atop the Serie A standings table when they face European hopefuls Roma at San Siro on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri suffered a 1-0 league defeat against Bologna last time out, while Giallorossi aim to extend their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 18 games after picking up a 1-0 win over Verona last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Inter vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Roma will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, April 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Roma Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-1-1

Home team crestROM
1
Y. Sommer
15
F. Acerbi
28
B. Pavard
31
Y. Bisseck
16
D. Frattesi
36
M. Darmian
20
H. Calhanoglu
30
C. Augusto
23
N. Barella
11
J. Correa
10
L. Martinez
99
M. Svilar
23
G. Mancini
19
M. Celik
5
E. N'Dicka
18
M. Soule
3
Angelino
17
K. Kone
4
B. Cristante
16
L. Paredes
56
A. Saelemaekers
11
A. Dovbyk

3-5-1-1

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ranieri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Inter team news

Having suffered a Coppa Italia exit following a 3-0 loss in the second leg of the semi-finals against AC Milan, and with the upcoming Champions League first leg tie against Barcelona, manager Simone Inzaghi will be expected to rotate his side.

Valentin Carboni and Marcus Thuram are unlikely to be available for selection due to their own concerns, while Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan face one-game bans.

Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski are both doubtful to feature, and Roma-owned Nicola Zaleski could be handed a start ahead of Matteo Darmian on the left side.

Roma team news

The visitors have enjoyed enough time in between fixtures to suggest that manager Claudio Ranieri could opt for a similar squad.

While Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Danish defender Victor Nelsson remain sidelined through injuries, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is available for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury.

In attack, Ranieri will have to pick between Eldor Shomurodov and Artem Dovbyk to lead the line.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

ROM

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

