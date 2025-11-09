How to watch today's Inter vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter will continue their Scudetto challenge as they play hosts to Lazio at the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday.

La Beneamata will be particularly looking to make amends for the 3-1 loss to Napoli in the top-four run, while Lazio aim to extend their unbeaten streak in the league to seven games having defeated Cagliari 2-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Lazio will be available to watch and stream live online via Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Head coach Cristian Chivu will opt for rotations, with players like Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi and Hakan Calhanoglu in line for recalls.

Lautaro Martinez is to be joined by Marcus Thuram in attack, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian are among those to remain out through injuries.

Lazio team news

Alessio Romagnoli is deemed to join the likes of Nicolo Rovella, Valentin Castellanos and Matteo Cancellieri in the Lazio infirmary. Samuel Gigot and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will also be out. Left-back Nuno Tavares remains a doubt.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

