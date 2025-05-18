How to watch today's Inter vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will be hoping to climb atop the Serie A standings table when they clash against top-four hopefuls Lazio at San Siro on Sunday.

While the Nerazzurri are a point behind current leaders Napoli after beating Torino 2-0, Lazio foiled their opportunity to leapfrog Juventus into the fourth place as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting last weekend.

How to watch Inter vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Inter vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi will be tasked with managing his key players amid the domestic title race and the upcoming Champions League final.

As such, Lautaro Martinez and Davide Frattesi are unlikely to be risked amid playing against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final last week despite their own issues.

Valentin Carboni, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Benjamin Pavard may miss out again after remaining sidelined in the Torino win, but Kristjan Asllani is expected to shake off his knock from the same outing.

Lazio team news

Left-back Luca Pellegrini and midfielder Mattia Zaccagni will be suspended for the tie, while Nuno Tavares and Patric are sidelined through injuries.

However, in the better news, Manuel Lazzari and Elseid Hysaj are back from injury and a ban, respectively.

