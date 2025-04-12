+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Inter vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AInterInter vs CagliariCagliari

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Treble contenders Inter will continue their Serie A title defense when the Nerazzurri play hosts to Cagliari at San Siro on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's side will be looking to go six points clear at the summit at least till Monday, while Cagliari aim to extend their unbeaten run in order to avoid getting themselves embroiled in the relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Cagliari Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCGL
1
Y. Sommer
28
B. Pavard
95
A. Bastoni
6
S. de Vrij
16
D. Frattesi
21
K. Asllani
59
N. Zalewski
23
N. Barella
30
C. Augusto
8
M. Arnautovic
10
L. Martinez
25
E. Caprile
26
Y. Mina
28
G. Zappa
6
S. Luperto
10
N. Viola
3
T. Augello
19
N. Zortea
77
Z. Luvumbo
8
M. Adopo
16
M. Prati
91
R. Piccoli

3-4-2-1

CGLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Nicola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Inter team news

With the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, Inzaghi will rotate his squad.

With Federico Dimarco and Kristjan Asllani available for selection - the latter coming off a European ban- Medhi Taremi, Valentine Carboni, Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski are expected to remain sidelined through injuries.

Marko Arnautovic could be handed a start ahead of Lautaro Martinez alongside Marcus Thuram up front.

Cagliari team news

Apart from Queretaro loanee Carlos Soldati, Cagliari boss Davide Nicola should have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Roberto Piccoli will once again spearhead the attack, with Nicolas Viola, Zito Luvumbo, Florinel Coman, Mattia Felici and Gianluca Gaetano all in contention to feature in the final third.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CGL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

CGL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

