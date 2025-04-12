How to watch today's Inter vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Treble contenders Inter will continue their Serie A title defense when the Nerazzurri play hosts to Cagliari at San Siro on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's side will be looking to go six points clear at the summit at least till Monday, while Cagliari aim to extend their unbeaten run in order to avoid getting themselves embroiled in the relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 D. Dumfries

7 P. Zielinski Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter team news

With the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, Inzaghi will rotate his squad.

With Federico Dimarco and Kristjan Asllani available for selection - the latter coming off a European ban- Medhi Taremi, Valentine Carboni, Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski are expected to remain sidelined through injuries.

Marko Arnautovic could be handed a start ahead of Lautaro Martinez alongside Marcus Thuram up front.

Cagliari team news

Apart from Queretaro loanee Carlos Soldati, Cagliari boss Davide Nicola should have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Roberto Piccoli will once again spearhead the attack, with Nicolas Viola, Zito Luvumbo, Florinel Coman, Mattia Felici and Gianluca Gaetano all in contention to feature in the final third.

