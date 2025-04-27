How to watch today's Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to climb to third place on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern conference table when they face FC Dallas at Chase Stadium on Sunday.

The Herons registered a 1-0 win at Columbus Crew in their previous league encounter, while Los Toros look to snap a winless run of three league games after playing out a goalless draw with Minnesota United last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

MLS match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Defender Maximiliano Falcon joined the club in the MLS Primary Transfer Window, while Robert Taylor transferred to Austin FC.

With CONCACAF Champions Cup games in the mix, manager Javier Mascherano is expected to make some changes. David Ruiz, Baltasar Rodriguez, Ryan Sailor and Federico Redondo remain sidelined through injuries.

FC Dallas team news

Petar Musa emerges as a major doubt with an ankle injury, while the likes of Leo Chu, Marco Farfan, Geovane Jesus, Sebastian Lletget and Enzo Newman are all among the injury absentees at the club.

In Musa's possible absence, Logan Farrington could continue alongside Anderson Julio in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

