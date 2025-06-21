How to watch today's Indy Eleven vs Las Vegas Lights USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Indy Eleven and Las Vegas Lights, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Indy Eleven will face off against Las Vegas Lights in a 2025 USL Championship regular season clash at IU Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium on Saturday.

The Boys in Blue are unbeaten in their last four matches, with three wins and a draw. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Lights have picked up just one win in their last six games, losing five.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Indy Eleven vs Las Vegas Lights online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Indy Eleven and Las Vegas Lights will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to access your usual streaming service and watch games. A VPN, such as NordVPN, enables you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indy Eleven vs Las Vegas Lights kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Indy Eleven and Las Vegas Lights will be played at IU Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, June 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Indy Eleven team news

The likes of Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn, Romario Williams and Elvis Amoh have been some of the standout performers in attack for the hosts of late.

At the back, James Musa, Patrick Hogan and Ben Ofeimu will be expected to continue to shield Hunter Sulte in goal.

Las Vegas Lights team news

Forward Johnny Rodriguez struck with a brace to end up on the winning side in the 2-0 win over Monterrey Bay last weekend. Boasting the weakest attack across USL, there has been no other scorer amid the three goals scored by the side in June.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

IND Last 2 matches LV 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Las Vegas Lights FC 3 - 2 Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven 0 - 0 Las Vegas Lights FC 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links