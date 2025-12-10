How to watch today's Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito LigaPro Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The postponed matchday three match between Independiente del Valle and LDU Quito of the LigaPro Serie A first hexagonal final will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Wednesday.

The match was earlier postponed as a sizeable number of players of both clubs were engaged in international competitions.

With some games still remaining, the hosts already secured the 2025 LigaPro title and, as a result, qualified for the Copa Libertadores group stage. Meanwhile, currently in second place, La U can take a major step towards consolidating their final placing and possibly sealing an automatic spot in the continental competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the LigaPro Serie A match between Independiente del Valle and LDU Quito will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito kick-off time

The LigaPro Serie A match between Independiente del Valle and LDU Quito will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Independiente del Valle team news

Although the championship is already bagged, Los Negriazules boss Javier Rabanal will still want to finish strong, especially following a four-game winless run.

Claudio Spinelli should continue to spearhead the attack, with Justin Lerma stationed just behind the center-forward.

LDU Quito team news

Knowing well that a second-placed finish is up for grabs, and given the game in hand, manager Tiago Nunes is likely to go all out with attacking players such as Michael Estrada and Lisandro Alzugaray to challenge IDV’s defense.

Given their recent win over IDV, confidence could be higher — but they must guard against conceding, as their defense has been vulnerable away.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links