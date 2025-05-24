How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will welcome Bay FC for a NWSL home game at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Currently placed in the bottom half of the standings table, both sides are struggling to garner consistent results, although Albertin Montoya's side defeated Angel City 2-0 in their most recent league game, while the Dash last suffered a 1-4 loss to Portland Thorns.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Bay FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and NWSL+.

Houston Dash vs Bay FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between the Houston Dash and Bay FC will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dash team news

After Michelle Alozie forced an own goal in the game against Portland Timbers, the Dash have scored in four straight games, irrespective of the result.

As many as eight players, including Alozie and first team regulars such as Avery Patterson and Barbara Olivieri, will depart for their respective national team duty in the upcoming FIFA break.

Bay FC team news

Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti scored against Angel City in the club's third league win of the term, where Conti leads in the goal contribution department for the side, with two goals and as many goals.

Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, who kept a clean sheet in the recent win, has been selected to join the U-23 USWNT roster during the upcoming international window.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

HOD Last 2 matches BAY 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Houston Dash 2 - 3 Bay FC

Bay FC 2 - 3 Houston Dash 5 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

