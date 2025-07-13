How to watch today's Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Loudoun United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Loudoun United will seek to close the gap toward the two-top on the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings table when they take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan Martin's side are coming off a goalless draw with Orange County in a cross-conference encounter on July 3.

Meanwhile, the Hounds can record a perfect four out of four in their ongoing homestand after wins over Tampa Bay Rowdies, Westchester and New Mexico United across all competitions.

How to watch Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Loudoun United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Loudoun United will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Sunday, July 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pittsburgh Riverhounds team news

Robbie Mertz will continue in attack, while defender Luke Biasi is set for his 100th appearance for the club, with either Eric Dick or Jacob Randolph featuring in between the sticks.

Loudoun United team news

Joint top-scorer Abdellatif Aboukoura will look to make a menace of himself once again. Florian Valot stars with six assists.

Zach Ryan is suspended after being sent off in the Orange County draw.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

