How to watch today's Honduras vs Curacao CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Honduras and Curacao are set to compete for a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout stages in a crucial Group B match at PayPal Park on Tuesday.

With only one point separating them, Los Catrachos are currently in second place with three points, while Curacao is close behind.

How to watch Honduras vs Curacao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Honduras and Curacao will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, ViX and FS2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Honduras vs Curacao kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Honduras and Curacao will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, June 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Honduras team news

Defensively, only goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar and left-back Joseph Rosales retained their positions through matchdays one and two, with Kervin Arriaga seen dropping back to partner Deiby Flores in a holding midfield role.

Romell Quioto justified his place on the flank by scoring against El Salvador in the previous match and should start once again.

Curacao team news

Curacao will be without Juninho Bacuna and Leandro Bacuna for this match as the brothers are suspended on account of picking up yellow cards in both games so far.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Antonisse's late goal against Canada was worth a point and possibly a start from the first whistle.

