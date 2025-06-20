How to watch today's Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Hartford Athletic and Loudoun United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Headed in opposite directions on the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings table, Loudoun United will make the trip to Trinity Health Stadium to take on Hartford Athletic on Friday.

Ryan Martin's men are on a commendable run, currently sitting in third place with 25 points from 12 games after defeating Detroit City 3-2 last weekend.

On the other hand, the hosts sit bottom in the East with only six points from 11 matches following a 1-2 defeat against Charleston Battery.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel information, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Hartford Athletic and Loudoun United will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Hartford Athletic and Loudoun United will be played at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, June 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hartford Athletic team news

Defender Joe Farrell could be back in the lineup after serving his suspension in the Charleston loss. So Adrian Diz is likely to make way for Farrell's possible return at the back, while Mamadou Dieng, Michee Ngalina and Adewale Obalola are in contention to start up front.

Loudoun United team news

Egyptian-American forward Abdellatif Aboukoura will be looking to add to his 10-goal tally this season, having bagged a brace last time out, and will be partnered by Zach Ryan.

Keegan Tingey, Kwame Awuah, Cole Turner and Yanis Leerman will continue to form the back four, with Hugo Fauroux in goal.

