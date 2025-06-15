+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
team-logo
Snapdragon Stadium
team-logo
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Haiti vs Saudi Arabia CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Gold CupHaitiSaudi ArabiaHaiti vs Saudi Arabia

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Haiti and Saudi Arabia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Haiti will face Saudi Arabia in Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup encounter at the Snapdragon Stadium in California.

Winning the tournament once in 1973, Haiti's next best performance was a third-placed finish in 2019. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia enter as an invited guest nation.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Haiti vs Saudi Arabia online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
FS1Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Haiti and Saudi Arabia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN, ViX and FS1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Haiti vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time

crest
CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. D
Snapdragon Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Haiti and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 5:15 pm PT / 8:15 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Haiti team news

Frantzdy Pierrot has contributed to goals in Haiti's recent matches, making him a likely inclusion in the starting lineup at the weekend.

Mikael Centave will constitute other options in attack, while Duckens Nazon and Louicius Don Deedson are expected to accompany Pierrot up front.

Saudi Arabia team news

Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, who scored their opening goal against Australia in the last match, is set to start in the forward line alongside Firas Albiraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Defensively, center-backs Abdulelah Al-Amri and Hassan Kadesh will be looking to secure a clean sheet.

Form

HAI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5

KSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta