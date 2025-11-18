+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoHaiti
team-logoNicaragua
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Haiti vs Nicaragua World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Nicaragua, as well as kick-off time and team news

Currently among the lowest ranked second-placed teams in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Haiti will face Nicaragua in a must-win encounter at Ergilio Hato Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently, Les Grenadiers are second in Group C, trailing first-placed Honduras only on goal difference. So with Nicaragua already eliminated, Haiti will also require the result of the simultaneous group game between Costa Rica and Honduras to go in their favour.

It must be noted that Costa Rica can possibly leapfrog Haiti in Group C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Nicaragua will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Haiti vs Nicaragua kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. C

The World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Nicaragua will be played at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Haiti vs Nicaragua lineups

HaitiHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNIC
1
J. Placide
5
H. Delcroix
4
R. Ade
2
C. Arcus
13
D. Lacroix
11
D. Louicius
21
J. Casimir
14
L. Pierre
10
J. Bellegarde
15
R. Providence
20
F. Pierrot
12
A. Lopez
3
O. Acevedo
5
J. Cano
2
J. Quijano
4
H. Nino
18
B. Hernandez
16
J. Arteaga
21
C. Reyes
11
J. Barrera
13
A. Arauz
9
J. Moreno

4-2-3-1

NICAway team crest

HAI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Migne

NIC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Figueroa

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Haiti team news

Frantz Pierrot remains the main thread up front.

In midfield, Josue Casimir was forced off due to injury last time out, with Louicius Don Deedson ready to step in if required.

The back four will remain unchanged: Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix and Duke Lacroix, with captain Johny Placide in goal.

Nicaragua team news

Bancy Hernandez is considered a doubt for Tuesday’s match after sustaining an injury midway through the previous game against Honduras.

On a different note, Jaime Moreno is in fine form for both club and country and the Real Esteli forward should lead the visitor's attack.

Form

HAI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NIC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

HAI

Last 5 matches

NIC

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement