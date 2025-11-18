How to watch today's Haiti vs Nicaragua World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Currently among the lowest ranked second-placed teams in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Haiti will face Nicaragua in a must-win encounter at Ergilio Hato Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently, Les Grenadiers are second in Group C, trailing first-placed Honduras only on goal difference. So with Nicaragua already eliminated, Haiti will also require the result of the simultaneous group game between Costa Rica and Honduras to go in their favour.

It must be noted that Costa Rica can possibly leapfrog Haiti in Group C.

How to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Nicaragua will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Haiti vs Nicaragua kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Nicaragua will be played at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Haiti team news

Frantz Pierrot remains the main thread up front.

In midfield, Josue Casimir was forced off due to injury last time out, with Louicius Don Deedson ready to step in if required.

The back four will remain unchanged: Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix and Duke Lacroix, with captain Johny Placide in goal.

Nicaragua team news

Bancy Hernandez is considered a doubt for Tuesday’s match after sustaining an injury midway through the previous game against Honduras.

On a different note, Jaime Moreno is in fine form for both club and country and the Real Esteli forward should lead the visitor's attack.

