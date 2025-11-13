+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoGuatemala
team-logoPanama
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Guatemala vs Panama World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Guatemala and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guatemala and Panama will clash at Estadio El Trebol for a crucial World Cup 2026 qualification match on Thursday.

In Group A, the standings are currently very close with just two games remaining, with Panama entering the tie with a one-point advantage over Guatemala.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Guatemala and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Guatemala vs Panama kick-off time

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. A

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Guatemala and Panama will be played at Estadio El Trebol in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Guatemala vs Panama lineups

GuatemalaHome team crest

Home team crestPAN
N. Hagen
A. Herrera
J. Ardon
J. Pinto
J. Rosales
S. Robles
J. Franco
O. Santis
J. Morales
A. Lopez
R. Rubin
O. Mosquera
A. Andrade
C. Blackman
E. Davis
F. Escobar
C. Martinez
A. Londono
A. Godoy
A. Carrasquilla
C. Harvey
C. Waterman

PANAway team crest

Guatemala team news

Columbus Crew's Nicholas Hagen has played in all four matches of the third qualifying round, and it may be no different here, with Aaron Herrera, Jose Pinto, Nicolas Samayoa and Jose Ardon likely to form the back four.

In attack, the number nine position should be occupied by either Rubio Rubin or Darwin Lom.

Panama team news

In goal, Orlando Mosquera is likely to get the nod ahead of Luis Mejia, shielded by a back five consisting of Amir Murillo, Jiovany Ramos, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade and Eric Davis.

Up front, Jose Fajardo is expected to lead the line.

Form

