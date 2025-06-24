How to watch today's Guadeloupe vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guadeloupe and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a possible 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals spot on the line, Guatemala will take on Guadeloupe at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday.

While Guadeloupe sit at the bottom of Group C following back-to-back losses, Guatemala can progress to the knockouts provided a favorable result in the game between Panama and Jamaica.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guadeloupe and Guatemala will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, ViX and FS2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. C Shell Energy Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guadeloupe and Guatemala will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Tuesday, June 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Guadeloupe team news

There were two changes made by head coach Jocelyn Angloma on matchday two, as Zoran Moco and Steve Solvet were brought in to replace Yvann Macon and Ange-Freddy Plumain.

Thierry Ambrose will continue leading the line of attack, alongside Jordan Leborgne and Matthias Phaeton.

Guatemala team news

Head coach Luis Fernando Tena offered the likes of Jose Rosales, Arquimides Ordonez and Olger Escobar their first Gold Cup appearances as substitutes last time out, but is overall expected to stick to a similar lineup from the opening two games.

Oscar Santis scored their only goal in the competition so far. He now has an opportunity to move into a joint-seventh place in all-time goals with the national team.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GOU Last 2 matches GTM 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Guadeloupe 2 - 3 Guatemala

Guatemala 1 - 1 Guadeloupe 3 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

