How to watch today's Greece vs Scotland World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Scotland will aim to set the precedence in the World Cup 2026 qualification game against Greece at Karaikakis Stadium on Saturday.

Interestingly, Steve Clarke's side's final group game will be against the only other side from Group C to potentially book a direct spot in the World Cup.

Playing their penultimate game in the ongoing qualifiers, Greece are already eliminated.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Greece vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Greece and Scotland will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Greece vs Scotland kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Greece and Scotland will be played at Karaikakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Australian-born Nectarios Triantis has earned his first call-up and is in contention to make his international debut here.

Manager Ivan Jovanovic has also included an uncapped Charalampos Kostoulas, whereas the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Tasos Bakasetas and Christos Tzolis could be counted among the key players in the squad.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Fotis Ioannidis are unavailable due to injury.

Scotland team news

Lennon Miller and Ross McCrorie have withdrawn from the squad due to injury problems. Napoli's Billy Gilmour is also ruled out for Saturday's match.

Clark may look towards veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon given Angus Gunn's absence.

With Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and John McGinn potentially starting as the midfield trio, Che Adams will be hoping to keep his place ahead of Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland up front.

