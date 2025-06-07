How to watch today's Gotham vs Kansas City Current NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

NWSL leaders Kansas City Current will take on Gotham at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the international break, the hosts were involved in a 1-0 loss to San Diego Wave, winless in their last three fixtures.

Meanwhile, KC Current were victorious against Chicago Stars with a 3-1 margin in their previous league outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gotham vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Gotham and Kansas City Current will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gotham vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

The NWSL match between Gotham and Kansas City Current will be played at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Gotham team news

Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is hopeful of Rose Lavelle's return at the weekend, following the USWNT star midfielder's absence since the beginning of the season with an ankle injury.

Kansas City Current team news

The visitors will continue to bank on the impressive performances of Temwa Chawinga, Claire Hutton and Debinha once again.

Beatriz Zaneratto Joao, Chawinga and Kayla Sharples were on target against the Chicago Stars.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links