How to watch today's Gotham vs Chicago Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham and Chicago Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham and Chicago Stars are headed in opposite directions when the two sides meet for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fixture at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

The Goths will aim to continue their fine run in the top half of the league standings table after last picking up a 3-0 win at Washington Spirit, while the visitors are rock bottom after suffering back-to-back losses against Utah Royals and San Diego Wave.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gotham vs Chicago Stars online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Gotham and Chicago Stars will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gotham vs Chicago Stars kick-off time

The NWSL match between Gotham and Chicago Stars will be played at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Gotham team news

Golden Boot leader and NWSL Player of the Month for April - Esther Gonzalez - will look to add to her seven-goal tally this season, while goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger aims to win as many games as Kailen Sheridan at the club, but in 50 games less as compared to the latter.

Brazilian trio Bruninha, Geyse and Gabi Portilho will continue to offer a good mix on the side.

Chicago Stars team news

With veteran Alyssa Naeher in between the sticks, Ludmila and Jameese Joseph are Chicago's dynamic duo in the final third.

Despite conceding an own goal last time out, Sam Staab is likely to continue alongside Cari Roccaro at the heart of defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links