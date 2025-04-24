How to watch today's Godoy Cruz vs Gremio Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Godoy Cruz and Gremio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Godoy Cruz will entertain Gremio for a Copa Sudamericana group stage game at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Thursday.

Both sides are coming into the tie on the back of an all-win record following their own wins against Atletico Grau and Sportivo Luqueno in Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Godoy Cruz and Gremio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Godoy Cruz vs Gremio kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Godoy Cruz and Gremio will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Thursday, April 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Godoy Cruz team news

Tomba head coach Esteban Solari will not be able to call upon the services of Silvio Ulariaga due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Defender Mateo Mendoza will aim to score in his third successive Sudamericana game, while Nicolas Fernandez, Gonzalo Abrego, Agustin Auzmendi, Luca Martinez and Daniel Barrea are all in contention to feature in the final third.

Gremio team news

As for the visitors, Francis Amuzu, Nathan Ribeiro, Rodrigo Ely and Wagner Leonardo are all expected to remain sidelined due to injury issues.

Cristian Olivera and Matias Arezo were on target in the win against Atletico Grau, and the duo should continue in attack on Thursday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GCM Last 2 matches GRE 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Gremio 2 - 1 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz 0 - 1 Gremio 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

