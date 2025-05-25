How to watch today's Girona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Girona and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid, having secured their Champions League spot, will be playing their final La Liga match of the season against Girona at Montilivi on Sunday.

While Rojiblancos' third-place finish is locked in, with a possibility to move up from their current 15th position, Girona have meanwhile guaranteed their LaLiga status for next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Girona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Girona and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

La Liga match between Girona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Sunday, May 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Girona has a few players who are currently uncertain for the starting lineup. Miguel Gutierrez, Gabriel Misehouy, and Donny van de Beek will all need once-overs before a final decision is made regarding their involvement from the beginning of the game.

Ricard Artero and Bryan Gil will definitely be unavailable for this match.

Looking at the potential lineup, head coach Michel may consider bringing Portu into the attack. Otherwise, the team that started against Real Sociedad in the last match is likely to remain the same.

Atletico Madrid team news

Pablo Barrios is uncertain for the final match due to the muscular issue that sidelined him against Real Betis. However, the team is otherwise in great condition for their last game of the season.

Julian Alvarez has had a remarkable debut season, scoring 29 goals in 53 appearances, and he is expected to play in the attacking line again on Sunday.

Conor Gallagher may start in a wide position, but Alexander Sorloth is likely to retain his place in the final third. This could mean Antoine Griezmann might start the game on the bench.

