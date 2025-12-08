How to watch today's Gimnasia vs Estudiantes Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Gimnasia will host Estudiantes in the semi-finals of Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo on Sunday.

La Plata derby is set to be played amid heavy security measures, with Los Triperos eyeing a rare home triumph on the evening.

In the quarter-finals, Gimnasia and Estudiantes overcame Barracas Central and Central Cordoba with 2-0 and 1-0 wins respectively.

How to watch Gimnasia vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional Clausura playoff semi-final match between Gimnasia and Estudiantes will be available to watch and stream online live through TyC Sports, Fubo and Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Gimnasia vs Estudiantes kick-off time

The Liga Profesional Clausura playoff semi-final match between Gimnasia and Estudiantes will be played at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Gimnasia LP vs Estudiantes Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Zaniratto Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Dominguez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Gimnasia team news

Gimnasia are without Facundo Di Biasi, Matías Melluso, Juan Villalba and Ivo Mammini due to injury issues, with Di Biasi ruled out of the rest of the season.

Alejandro Piedrahita has partaken in recent training with the full group, and could be available for selection.

Estudiantes team news

Gabriel Neves is sidelined with a calf injury. Valente Pierani picked up a knee injury while playing for Argentina U20 side in October 2025, and is unlikely to be available for Monday's match.

Meanwhile, Guido Carrillo is set to serve the fourth game of his four-game ban after the club's appeal to reduce the suspension was rejected.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

