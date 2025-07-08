How to watch today's Germany Women vs Denmark Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Germany and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following contrasting starts at the Women's Euro 2025 last week, Germany Women will face Denmark Women at St. Jakob-Park on Tuesday.

On matchday one, DFB-Frauenteam relied on two second-half goals to beat Poland, while the Danish side suffered a 1-0 loss to Sweden.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany Women vs Denmark Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Germany and Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS1, ViX and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Germany Women vs Denmark Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Germany and Denmark will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Tuesday, July 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Germany Women team news

Unfortunately, captain Giulia Gwinn has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a medial cruciate ligament injury sustained in the Poland win.

Carlotte Wamser, who replaced Gwinn in the first half, is now a strong contender to start on the right side of defense.

Lea Schuller will continue to lead the line of attack.

Denmark Women team news

It is likely to be a back three of Emma Faerge, Stine Ballisager and Katrine Veje once again, while Josefine Hasbo is in contention to start in the middle.

Denmark coach Andree Jeglertz could include Signe Bruun from the onset, alongside Pernille Harder up front.

