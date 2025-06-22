+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
EURO U21
MOL Arena
How to watch today's Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Germany and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany U21 emerge as favorites on paper ahead of their 2025 Euro U21 Championship quarter-final clash against Italy U21 at MOL Arena on Sunday.

Antonio Di Salvo's side are the only team to record a perfect record in the group stages in this edition, and as a result finished atop Group B. Meanwhile, Italy finished second in Group A after they were tied on points with Spain but scored fewer goals in comparison.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany U21 vs Italy U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Germany and Italy will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Germany U21 vs Italy U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Final Stage
MOL Arena

The Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Germany and Italy will be played at MOL Arena in Streda, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, June 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-2-1

1
N. Atubolu
4
B. Arrey-Mbi
2
N. Collins
3
N. Brown
5
M. Rosenfelder
6
E. Martel
17
B. Gruda
18
R. Reitz
10
N. Woltemade
20
P. Nebel
9
N. Tresoldi
1
S. Desplanches
2
M. Zanotti
6
D. Ghilardi
3
M. Ruggeri
5
L. Pirola
7
C. Ndour
8
C. Casadei
14
G. Fabbian
21
J. Fazzini
11
T. Baldanzi
10
W. Gnonto

4-3-2-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. di Salvo

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Nunziata

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Germany U21 team news

Brighton's Brajan Gruda and the tournament's top scorer in the group stage, Nick Woltemade, are both expected to feature in support of Nicolo Tresoldi up front. However, Ansgar Knauff, Paul Wanner and Nelson Weiper all performed well in the last game, making a strong case for their selection.

FC Koln midfielder Eric Martel will once again captain the German side.

Italy U21 team news

Head coach Carmine Nunziata will reintroduce several of his regular starters, including goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches, midfielder Cesare Casadei, and Atalanta winger Matteo Ruggeri.

Niccolo Pisilli scored against Spain and will be hoping to retain his position, but while Tommaso Baldanzi, Giuseppe Ambrosino, Jacopo Fazzini, Wilfried Gnonto and Luca Koleosho are pushing for starts in the attacking third.

Form

GER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ITA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

GER

Last 5 matches

ITA

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

