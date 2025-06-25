How to watch today's Germany U21 vs France U21 Euro U21 Championship semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Germany and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany U21 and France U21 will go head-to-head in the Euro U21 Championship semi-final that will be staged at Kosicka futbalova arena on Wednesday.

The Germans secured a victory over a nine-man Italy in the quarter-finals, while Les Bleuets registered a comeback to win against Denmark in order to make it here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany U21 vs France U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship semi-final match between Germany and France will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Germany U21 vs France U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Final Stage Kosice Football Arena

The Euro U21 Championship semi-final match between Germany and France will be played at the Kosicka futbalova arena in Kosice, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, June 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Germany U21 team news

Noah Atubolu is set to start as goalkeeper, with a defensive line of Nnamdi Collins, Max Rosenfelder, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Nathaniel Brown expected to shield him.

Nelson Weiper could replace Nicolo Tresoldi, especially after scoring as a substitute in the quarter-final victory against Italy. However, five-goal Nick Woltemade, who also registered three assists in three appearances, will remain a key attacking force for Germany.

France U21 team news

With Ismael Doukoure, Chrislain Matsima, Castello Lukeba and Quentin Merlin likely to continue as the back-four, Djaoui Cisse is expected to start his third consecutive game owing to his four-goal involvement in two games.

Up front, Villarreal striker Thierno Barry might be recalled.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

