How to watch today's Germany vs Burkina Faso U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Having topped Group G, Germany U17 will face Burkina Faso U17 at Aspire Zone (pitch 2) in the U17 World Cup round of 32 stage on Saturday.

Die Mannschaft drew 1-1 against Colombia and North Korea before they thrashed El Salvador 7-0.

On the other hand, after opening their group stage campaign with a loss, Les Etalons picked up back-to-back wins to garner a runners-up position in Group I.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup round of 32 match between Germany and Burkina Faso will be available to watch and stream online live through Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Germany U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 kick-off time

he U17 World Cup round of 32 match between Germany and Burkina Faso will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 2) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:45 am PT / 9:45 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany U17 team news

Wisdom Mike and Jeremiah Mensah have a couple of goals each to their names in the group stage.

With Lennart Karl set to feature for for the Germany U21 side, Germany replaced injured duo Natnael Abraha and Keziah Oteng-Mensah with Lasse Eickel and Ben Kieffer ahead of the tournament.

Kieffer came off the bench against El Salvador added his name to the scoresheet.

Burkina Faso U17 team news

The team have four different goalscorers in the tournament so far, namely Cherif Barro, Eric Ouattara, Asharaf Tapsoba and Mohamed Zongo.

Ousmane Ouedraogo, Issouf Dabo and Fadil Barro and Mikael Coulibaly are likely to continue as the back four in front of Rahim Ouattara in goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GER Last match BFA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Burkina Faso U17 0 - 3 Germany U17 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links