How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Bodrum Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Bodrum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Super Lig leaders Galatasaray will play a home game against bottom-half side Bodrum at RAMS Park on Friday.

While Cimbom eyes a six-point lead at the summit, at least temporarily, Bodrum will aim to go six points clear of the drop zone.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Bodrum online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Bodrum will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Galatasaray vs Bodrum kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Bodrum will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Friday, April 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Star striker Mauro Icardi is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament tear, while Roland Sallai is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards. The infirmary also houses Kaan Ayhan and Elias Jelert.

On the other hand, Przemyslaw Frankowski is back from his own ban to start at right-back. Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen will lead the line.

Bodrum team news

The visitors will be without goalkeeper Kerem Ersunar and midfielder Musah Mohammed due to injuries. Fredy will slot in for Mohammed.

Taulant Seferi and George Puscas should continue to feature in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GAL Last match BOD 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Bodrum FK 0 - 1 Galatasaray 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

