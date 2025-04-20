How to watch today's Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will resume their hunt for Champions League football when they take on Fulham in Sunday's Premier League meeting at Craven Cottage.

The Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town in their previous league game, while the Cottagers suffered a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, April 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Manager Marco Silva could be without Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson for Chelsea's visit.

In the final third, Raul Jimenez will be supported by Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira and Ryan Sessegnon; while Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey are likely to be paired at centre-back.

Chelsea team news

Blues boss Enzo Maresca may need to cope without Aaron Anselmino, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Wesley Fofana and David Fofana through injuries, while Mykhailo Mudryk faces a provisional suspension from all forms of football following a positive drugs test.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, defensive duo Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, besides Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, are in line for recalls to the XI after they were rested in the Conference League game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links