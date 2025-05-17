How to watch today's Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Champions League spot will be on the line when Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt clash in Saturday's Bundesliga game at Europa-Park Stadion.

Die Adler can secure a third-placed finish with a draw, but the hosts will need a win to seal the deal without depending on other results.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

While there may be concerns over the availability of Jan-Niklas Beste, Maximilian Philipp, Bruno Ogbus, Eren Dinkci and Manuel Gulde; midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is sure to miss out with an ACL knee injury.

Ritsu Doan, Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo should feature in support of Junior Adamu up front.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Tuta, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Krisztian Lisztes and Junior Dina Ebimbe are all question marks for the game; while Mario Gotze, Kaua Santos and Ebu Bekir Is remain sidelined by injuries.

Nnamdi Collins will be expected to fill in for Tuta at right-back, if required, with Hugo Ekitike leading the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links