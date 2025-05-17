+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Champions League spot will be on the line when Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt clash in Saturday's Bundesliga game at Europa-Park Stadion.

Die Adler can secure a third-placed finish with a draw, but the hosts will need a win to seal the deal without depending on other results.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable lineups

FreiburgHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestSGE
1
N. Atubolu
3
P. Lienhart
28
M. Ginter
37
M. Rosenfelder
33
J. Makengo
8
M. Eggestein
42
R. Doan
32
V. Grifo
6
P. Osterhage
44
J. Manzambi
20
C. Adamu
1
K. Trapp
4
R. Koch
35
Tuta
3
A. Theate
21
N. Brown
15
E. Skhiri
16
H. Larsson
13
Rasmus Nissen
19
J. Bahoya
36
A. Knauff
11
H. Ekitike

3-4-2-1

SGEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Schuster

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Toppmoeller

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Freiburg team news

While there may be concerns over the availability of Jan-Niklas Beste, Maximilian Philipp, Bruno Ogbus, Eren Dinkci and Manuel Gulde; midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is sure to miss out with an ACL knee injury.

Ritsu Doan, Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo should feature in support of Junior Adamu up front.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Tuta, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Krisztian Lisztes and Junior Dina Ebimbe are all question marks for the game; while Mario Gotze, Kaua Santos and Ebu Bekir Is remain sidelined by injuries.

Nnamdi Collins will be expected to fill in for Tuta at right-back, if required, with Hugo Ekitike leading the line.

Form

SCF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SGE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCF

Last 5 matches

SGE

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

