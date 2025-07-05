How to watch today's France Women vs England Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between France and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Women's Euro champions England Women will face off against France Women at Letzigrund on Saturday.

The Lionesses will look to become only the second, after Germany, to win back-to-back European Championship titles. France, who have not yet made it to the final showdown in the tournament history, are making their eight straight appearance in the Euros.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between France and England will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

France Women vs England Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between France and England will be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

Coach Laurent Bonadei’s decision to omit seasoned stars Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer from France’s 23-player squad has certainly raised eyebrows.

In central defense, Maelle Lakrar is expected to play alongside Griedge Mbock, with Elisa De Almeida and Selma Bacha as the likely full-backs.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani and Sandy Baltimore are anticipated to form the front three.

England Women team news

Mary Earps and Fran Kirby announced their retirement from international football, while Millie Bright has opted out of selection.

Meanwhile, Lauren James made her return as a substitute in the recent win over Jamaica after a three-month injury absence, but it is unlikely that she will be risked from the start here.

Coach Sarina Weigman might stick with the same lineup that featured in the friendly game against Jamaica. So Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter will make up the back four, with Alessia Russo leading the line.

