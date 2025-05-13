How to watch today's Fortaleza vs Bucaramanga Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fortaleza and Bucaramanga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bucaramanga is set to face Fortaleza in a crucial Copa Libertadores group stage match at Arena Castelao on Tuesday.

While the Colombian side look to return to winning ways in the tournament following the 0-4 defeat against current leaders Racing Club, having picked up a 4-0 victory over Colo-Colo in their previous group game, the Brazilian outfit will aim to go atop Group E at least temporarily.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fortaleza vs Bucaramanga online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Fortaleza and Bucaramanga will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fortaleza vs Bucaramanga kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Fortaleza and Bucaramanga will be played at Estadio Governador Placido Aderaldo Castelo (Castelao) in Fortaleza, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fortaleza team news

Laoin boss Juan Pablo Vojvoda is expected to remain without the injured trio Diogo Barbosa, Moises Vieira and Pedro Augusto.

Juan Martin Lucero is likely to replace Deyverson up front, supported by Marinho and Breno Lopes.

Bucaramanga team news

Forward Luciano Pons missed the heavy defeat to Racing but could feature from the on-set here.

Frank Castaneda, Fabian Sambueza and Kevin Londono will line up behind the Argentine forward, with Fabry Castro and Leonardo Flores in the center of the park.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FOR Last match BUC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bucaramanga 1 - 1 Fortaleza 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

